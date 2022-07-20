Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Parson names judges in Clay County, St. Louis

Parson names judges in Clay County, St. Louis

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff July 20, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson announced three judicial appointments on opposite sides of the state.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo