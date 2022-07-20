Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Prominent former attorney pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

Prominent former attorney pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

By: The Associated Press July 20, 2022

The once-powerful and now disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he murdered his wife and son 13 months ago, with one of his defense attorneys calling for a speedy trial to clear his name and prod authorities to “go for the real killers.”

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo