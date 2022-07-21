Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury rejects liability for grille guard in fatal crash

Jury rejects liability for grille guard in fatal crash

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 21, 2022

A Cass County jury found that a Texas company wasn’t responsible for the death of a woman whose car was struck by a pickup truck equipped with a heavy-duty grille guard.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo