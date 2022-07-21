Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rouse Frets adds KC Port attorney, former House minority leader

By: Staff Report July 21, 2022

Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes has added former KC Port general counsel Mark Coulter and former Missouri House Minority Leader Mike Talboy to its public law practice.

