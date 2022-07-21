Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court OKs arbitration for claims against loan servicer

Supreme Court OKs arbitration for claims against loan servicer

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 21, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled on July 12 that a group of former car owners remain bound by an agreement to arbitrate their claims against a loan servicer even as they are being sued in court for what they still owe on their cars.

