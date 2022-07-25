Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By: The Associated Press July 25, 2022

T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

