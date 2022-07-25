Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: Mary Anne Sedey

Can a judge be sued for sex discrimination? Mary Anne Sedey thought so, and in 1987 she argued and won a unanimous ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court, Forrester v. White, holding that a woman could bring a case against an Illinois judge despite his judicial status.

