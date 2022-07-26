Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
District 7 seat open for Young Lawyers Section Council

By: Staff Report July 26, 2022

The Missouri Bar’s District 7 is accepting candidates to file for its seat in the Young Lawyers Section Council. Candidates hail from and would represent Franklin, Gasconade, St. Charles and Warren counties.

