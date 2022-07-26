Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Family of man who died from asbestos exposure wins $3.8M Philadelphia verdict

By: Chloe Murdock July 26, 2022

A Philadelphia jury awarded a woman and her family represented by Simmons Hanly Conroy $3.8M in its verdict for her husband’s wrongful death. The jury decided his employer knowingly let workers handle asbestos-laced bags of talc without warning or protection.

