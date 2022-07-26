Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Man’s 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

Man’s 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

By: The Associated Press July 26, 2022

A man who attacked police officers with poles during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five years in prison, matching the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo