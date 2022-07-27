Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
22nd Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applicants

22nd Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applicants

By: Staff Report July 27, 2022

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by Governor Parson’s appointment of Judge Craig Higgins to the circuit bench. 

