Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

By: The Associated Press July 27, 2022

Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas led the Senate challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, to Joe Biden's victory. But the senators have largely escaped the House panel's investigation into the Capitol attack.

