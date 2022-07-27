Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Republican AGs sue over LGBTQ school guidance

By: The Associated Press July 27, 2022

More than 20 Republican attorneys general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Joe Biden's administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

