Company misses attorney fee deadline after all, says Southern District

By: Chloe Murdock July 28, 2022

A company’s attorney fees award from the Missouri Mining Commission (MMC) was reversed in the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District. The court remanded the case with directions to deny the company’s fee application.

