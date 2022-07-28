Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge approves $55M settlement with robotic milker-maker

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 28, 2022

A federal judge has given final approval to a $55 million class-action settlement with a company alleged to have sold faulty robotic milking machines.

