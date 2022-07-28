Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
McCartney tapped as Treatment Court Commissioner

McCartney tapped as Treatment Court Commissioner

By: Staff Report July 28, 2022

Judges of the St. Louis County Circuit Court have selected Margaret McCartney to serve as the Treatment Court Commissioner. She replaces Judge Megan Julian, who was appointed Associate Circuit Judge earlier this year.

