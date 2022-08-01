Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Battagler joins Carnahan Evans

By: Staff Report August 1, 2022

Carnahan Evans has hired attorney Shawn Battagler, increasing the depth of the Springfield firm to 18 attorneys.

