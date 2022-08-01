Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Man leaves South Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

Man leaves South Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

By: The Associated Press August 1, 2022

A trial is starting in South Carolina where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo