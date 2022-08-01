Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Schlafly family dispute makes rare case law before high court

Schlafly family dispute makes rare case law before high court

By: Chloe Murdock August 1, 2022

In what Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary R. Russell noted was the sixth abuse of process case before the court in 50 years, the son of the late political activist Phyllis Schlafly won on appeal against his sister.

