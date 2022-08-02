Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Veterans, lawyers sought to assist military members and families

Veterans, lawyers sought to assist military members and families

By: Staff Report August 2, 2022

Opportunities for veterans who practice law or lawyers who provide services specific to military families are available through Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL) and MyBaseGuide.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo