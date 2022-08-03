Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Award to cities in license-tax class suit upheld on appeal

Award to cities in license-tax class suit upheld on appeal

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 3, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on July 26 upheld a $39 million judgment in favor of a large group of Missouri municipalities who alleged that Charter Communications had excluded revenue from the cities’ taxes.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo