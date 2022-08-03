Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri AG Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate primary

By: The Associated Press August 3, 2022

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.

