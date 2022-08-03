Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Two associates join Brown & James in Kansas City

Two associates join Brown & James in Kansas City

By: Staff Report August 3, 2022

Brown & James has added associates Sarah E. Morrison and Jason Vigil to its Kansas City office.

