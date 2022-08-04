Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / News / Panel chosen for Greene County Circuit Court 

Panel chosen for Greene County Circuit Court 

By: Staff Report August 4, 2022

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Randall D. Eggert, Jerry A. Harmison Jr. and T. Todd Myers as nominees for Greene County circuit judge position. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo