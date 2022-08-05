Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawyers vying as candidates for Missouri legislature

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 5, 2022

The Missouri House and Senate appear to be on track to have approximately the same number of lawyers in their ranks as they did in the past session, but with several changes of cast.

