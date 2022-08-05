Missouri Lawyers Media to honor Up & Coming Awards honorees

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 53 attorneys from around the state with its 2022 Up & Coming Awards, which will recognize early-career lawyers who demonstrate professional excellence while making a positive impact on their profession and communities.
The annual Up & Coming awards celebrate outstanding legal professionals who are 40 or younger or who are within their first 10 years of practice. Honorees have demonstrated professional accomplishment, skill and leadership beyond their years, as well as extraordinary commitment to their communities through volunteer service and leadership.
The 2022 honorees will be recognized during a lunch event in October. Click here for more information.
The honorees:
Christina Arnone, Stinson
Sarah Bradshaw, Sharp Law
Andrea Chase, Spencer Fane
Summer Davidson, Langdon & Emison
Greg Deschler, Armstrong Teasdale
Jesse Doggendorf, Thompson Coburn
Lauren Dollar, Dollar Burns Becker
Alex Edelman, Edelman, Liesen & Myers
James Jr. Emanuel, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
William Everding, Stinson
Sheena Foye, Wyrsch Hobbs Mirakian
Kelly Frickleton, Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Radar
Elad Gross, St. Louis Mediation Project
Brynna Howell, MRD Lawyers
Garrett Jackson, Polsinelli
Anne Jump, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Angela Kennedy, Armstrong Teasdale
Javairia Khan, SWMW Law
April Kirkley, Thompson Coburn
Jake Kohut, Spencer Fane
Nathan Lindsey, Rasmussen Dickey Moore
Sarah Lintecum, Lathrop GPM
Kate Maxson, HOK Group, Inc.
Colin McClain, Humphrey, Farrington & McClain
Joe McGroder, Graves Garrett LLC
Mark Milton, Milton Law Group
Andrew Murrie, Simmons Hanly Conroy
Joseph Neely, Behr, McCarter, Potter, Neely & Hyde
Holly Nighbert, Simmons Hanly Conroy
Greg Odom, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Eleanore Palozola, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal
Brian Peterson, Spencer Fane
Thomas H. Riske, Carmody MacDonald
Jason Smith, Spencer Fane
Megan Sterchi Lammert, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Ben Stueve, Stueve Siegel Hanson
Taylon Sumners, Wampler & Passanise Law Office
Alexandra Wells, Lashly & Baer
Brooke Wheelwright, Lathrop GPM
Milton Wilkins, Dowd Bennett
Law Firm Leaders
Matt DePaz, Shook, Hardy & Bacon
Desarae Harrah, Harrah Law
Heather Hatley, Franke Schultz & Mullen
Kyler Stevens, MG+M
Public Service
Erica Frank, Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office
Ashley Grace, Attorney General
Jennipher Hawkins, Circuit Court of Jackson County Juvenile Officer
Eusef “Rob” Huq, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Office
David McCain, Missouri Attorney General
Mentor
David Frye, Lathrop GPM
Lauren Harris, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
Pro Bono
Alana McMullin, Lathrop GPM
Mary Olson, Shook, Hardy & Bacon
