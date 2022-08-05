Missouri Lawyers Media to honor Up & Coming Awards honorees

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 53 attorneys from around the state with its 2022 Up & Coming Awards, which will recognize early-career lawyers who demonstrate professional excellence while making a positive impact on their profession and communities.

The annual Up & Coming awards celebrate outstanding legal professionals who are 40 or younger or who are within their first 10 years of practice. Honorees have demonstrated professional accomplishment, skill and leadership beyond their years, as well as extraordinary commitment to their communities through volunteer service and leadership.

The 2022 honorees will be recognized during a lunch event in October. Click here for more information.

The honorees:

Christina Arnone, Stinson

Sarah Bradshaw, Sharp Law

Andrea Chase, Spencer Fane

Summer Davidson, Langdon & Emison

Greg Deschler, Armstrong Teasdale

Jesse Doggendorf, Thompson Coburn

Lauren Dollar, Dollar Burns Becker

Alex Edelman, Edelman, Liesen & Myers

James Jr. Emanuel, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

William Everding, Stinson

Sheena Foye, Wyrsch Hobbs Mirakian

Kelly Frickleton, Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Radar

Elad Gross, St. Louis Mediation Project

Brynna Howell, MRD Lawyers

Garrett Jackson, Polsinelli

Anne Jump, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Angela Kennedy, Armstrong Teasdale

Javairia Khan, SWMW Law

April Kirkley, Thompson Coburn

Jake Kohut, Spencer Fane

Nathan Lindsey, Rasmussen Dickey Moore

Sarah Lintecum, Lathrop GPM

Kate Maxson, HOK Group, Inc.

Colin McClain, Humphrey, Farrington & McClain

Joe McGroder, Graves Garrett LLC

Mark Milton, Milton Law Group

Andrew Murrie, Simmons Hanly Conroy

Joseph Neely, Behr, McCarter, Potter, Neely & Hyde

Holly Nighbert, Simmons Hanly Conroy

Greg Odom, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Eleanore Palozola, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal

Brian Peterson, Spencer Fane

Thomas H. Riske, Carmody MacDonald

Jason Smith, Spencer Fane

Megan Sterchi Lammert, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Ben Stueve, Stueve Siegel Hanson

Taylon Sumners, Wampler & Passanise Law Office

Alexandra Wells, Lashly & Baer

Brooke Wheelwright, Lathrop GPM

Milton Wilkins, Dowd Bennett

Law Firm Leaders

Matt DePaz, Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Desarae Harrah, Harrah Law

Heather Hatley, Franke Schultz & Mullen

Kyler Stevens, MG+M

Public Service

Erica Frank, Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office

Ashley Grace, Attorney General

Jennipher Hawkins, Circuit Court of Jackson County Juvenile Officer

Eusef “Rob” Huq, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Office

David McCain, Missouri Attorney General

Mentor

David Frye, Lathrop GPM

Lauren Harris, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale

Pro Bono

Alana McMullin, Lathrop GPM

Mary Olson, Shook, Hardy & Bacon

