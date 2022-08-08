Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
15 apply for Eastern District vacancy

By: Staff Report August 8, 2022

The Appellate Judicial Commission will interview 15 applicants for a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, which exists due to the retirement of Judge Colleen Dolan.

