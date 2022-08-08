Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Researchers ask Census to stop controversial privacy method

Researchers ask Census to stop controversial privacy method

By: The Associated Press August 8, 2022

Prominent demographers are asking the U.S. Census Bureau to abandon a controversial method for protecting survey and census participants' confidentiality, saying it is jeopardizing the usability of numbers that are the foundation of the nation's data infrastructure.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo