Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

By: The Associated Press August 9, 2022

A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday.

