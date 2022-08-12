Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Jury finds trucking company at fault for fatal wreck

Jury finds trucking company at fault for fatal wreck

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 12, 2022

A St. Charles County jury on Aug.  5 awarded more than $20 million to the family of a young man who died when his mother’s car crashed on a highway and was struck by an 18-wheeler.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo