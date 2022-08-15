Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of Georgia election probe

By: The Associated Press August 15, 2022

Prosecutors in Atlanta have told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said Monday.

