Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jurors side with hospital on claim of missed infection

Jurors side with hospital on claim of missed infection

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly August 15, 2022

A southwest Missouri jury swiftly rejected a woman’s claim that Mercy Clinic Joplin failed to timely identify and treat a skin infection suffered after a crush injury to her left leg.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo