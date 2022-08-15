Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Man can’t sue employer’s law firm for discrimination

By: Chloe Murdock August 15, 2022

A man must drop his allegation that his employer’s lawyer aided and abetted discrimination in court, after a split Aug. 9 Missouri Supreme Court opinion.

