Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Poscover named to ABA retirement board

Poscover named to ABA retirement board

By: Staff Report August 15, 2022

Maury Poscover, a retired partner of Husch Blackwell, has been elected president of the American Bar Association’s Retirement Fund Program Board.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo