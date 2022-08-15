Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Pro bono lawyers shore up cases as St. Louis floods subside | Photos

Pro bono lawyers shore up cases as St. Louis floods subside | Photos

By: Chloe Murdock August 15, 2022

A week after the last flash flood in St. Louis, a line of people seeking free legal advice wrapped around the corner of the Friendly Temple entrance on Aug. 11.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo