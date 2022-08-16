Jackson County court administrator Mary A. Marquez to retire

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report August 16, 2022

Jackson County Court Administrator Mary A. Marquez has announced she will retire in February after a 35-year career with the 16th Circuit.

