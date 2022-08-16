Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man recovers $750K for injuries in fatal crash on rural road

Man recovers $750K for injuries in fatal crash on rural road

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 16, 2022

A man injured in a crash on a rural two-lane Missouri highway reached settlements totaling $750,000, according to his attorney. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo