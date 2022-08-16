Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Nine apply for judge vacancy in Clay County

By: Staff Report August 16, 2022

The 7th Circuit Judicial Commission will interview nine applicants on Aug. 22 for an associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County.

