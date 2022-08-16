Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis firm aids Spanish father with custody dispute in Missouri

By: Chloe Murdock August 16, 2022

A mother must return to Spain and redraw the shared custody plan for her 10-year-old, after she disobeyed a Spanish court order by moving him to her Missouri hometown.

