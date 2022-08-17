Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jacoby named Securities Commissioner

By: Staff Report August 17, 2022

Douglas M. Jacoby has been appointed commissioner of the Missouri Securities Division under Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. 

