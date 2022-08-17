Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jurors side with dentist on claim of failed bridge

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly August 17, 2022

A Stone County jury returned a defense verdict in favor of a dentist accused of negligence in both using and improperly installing a cantilevered bridge to replace an extracted premolar tooth, instead of the dental implant that was ultimately used when the bridge failed. 

