Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

By: The Associated Press August 17, 2022

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.

