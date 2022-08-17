Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past marijuana crimes

By: The Associated Press August 17, 2022

Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot.

