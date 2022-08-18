Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding law

By: The Associated Press August 18, 2022

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sued the state of Missouri on Wednesday over a new law that requires the city to increase funding for its police department.

