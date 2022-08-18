Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Landlord pays for tenant’s arthroscopic knee surgery

Landlord pays for tenant’s arthroscopic knee surgery

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 18, 2022

A 67-year-old woman settled for $137,500 with her landlord after falling through the back steps of her St. Louis rental home, according to her attorney. Stephen Gerring of The Gerring Law Firm, who represented the plaintiff, said her landlord knew the stairs needed to be replaced but had failed to do anything about it. A prior ...

