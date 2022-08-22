Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former prosecutor joins Baker Sterchi

By: Staff Report August 22, 2022

Former Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Bross has joined Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice as an associate in the firm’s St. Louis office.

