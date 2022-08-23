Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Civic groups sue to block new law on Missouri voter outreach

Civic groups sue to block new law on Missouri voter outreach

By: The Associated Press August 23, 2022

The Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters on Monday sued to stop a new voter photo identification law that they claim will also limit voter engagement work.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo