House Speaker Dean Plocher joins Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch

House Speaker Dean Plocher joins Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch

By: Staff Report August 23, 2022

Incoming Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher has joined Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch as of-counsel in its St. Louis office.

