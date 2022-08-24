Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ex-St. Louis alderman pleads guilty in federal bribery case

Ex-St. Louis alderman pleads guilty in federal bribery case

By: The Associated Press August 24, 2022

The first of three former St. Louis aldermen accused in a federal bribery case has pleaded guilty to helping a small-business owner get financial breaks in exchange for cars, cash and campaign donations.

