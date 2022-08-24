Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Leben to lead advocacy program at UMKC Law

By: Staff Report August 24, 2022

Steve Leben has been named the Douglas R. Stripp Missouri Distinguished Professor of Law and will lead the Advocacy program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

